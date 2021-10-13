 
Dwayne Johnson addresses major political ambitions: 'Why not right?'

Dwayne Johnson recently sat down for a chat and addressed some of his more political ambitions.

The actor addressed his feelings about a political career shift during an interview with Vanity Fair.

He started off by admitting that he’s already done “a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future.”

As a result, he feels all the “Indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028.”

But “You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country.”

“I care about every [expletive] American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

