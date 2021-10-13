 
entertainment
Hiba Anjum

BTS' Jimin thanks parents of ARMYs 'for giving birth to you guys'

HAHiba Anjum

BTS’ Jimin’s birthday Livestream has tugged at the heartstrings of every ARMY around the world.

His comments about the birth of every ARMY being a blessing since it is due to them that “I’ve been able to feel a lot of feelings.”

The singer shared his note of gratitude during his birthday Livestream on the VLive app.

There he was quoted saying, “You guys keep thanking my parents for giving birth to me, I also want to thank ARMYs' parents for giving birth to you guys, for providing us with such an existence, due to them I've been able to feel a lot of feelings & emotions I didn't feel before”.

During the course of it all, he added, “We seven members who all had different personalities, suddenly one day the existence called 'ARMY' came to us. As time goes on, our relationship grows deeper, and I miss you guys”.


