BCCI unveils kit for T20 World Cup

(left-right) KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. — Twitter/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled its national team's kit for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, slated to begin from October 17.



The new kit is called the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ which replaces the 1992 World Cup pattern-like jersey the team had been wearing since late 2020.

The cricket board shared a picture of skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah donning the new kit.

It captioned the picture: "Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans."



In another tweet, the BCCI wrote: "Fuelled by the billion blessings, Team India is ready to don the new jersey and bring out their A-game."

"Get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia and #ShowYourGame," it added.

While the fans loved their favourite cricketers donning the new kit, a Twitterati @DennisCricket — known for his jokes about cricketers — took a jibe at the new kit.

The journalist shared a picture of five blue garbage bins, captioning it as "India's T20 World Cup kit has been revealed."



