Salman Khan proves to be a real friend of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan Ordeal

Bollywood's dabangg star Salman Khan has somehow eased Shah Rukh Khan's tension with his frequent visits to his residence Mannat since Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Salman visited Shah Rukh’s Bandra home for the third time on Wednesday since his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drugs seizure case on October 3.

Salman may not do much for the king Khan to get his son released, but his gestures surely won't let the megastar down his moral amid the worst crisis of his life.

Salman, dressed in a casual t-shirt and mask, was spotted entering Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing home. He first visited the King Khan and his wife Gauri Khan last week immediately after the NCB placed Aryan Khan under arrest.



To show more support, Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Agnihotri, was also seen driving out of Mannat after meeting SRK and Gauri. On Tuesday, Salman Khan again visited Shah Rukh Khan and this time with his father, Salim Khan.



Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s case is under trial and his bail plea hearing was adjourned by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Wednesday and will continue from noon on Thursday.