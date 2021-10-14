 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
AFP

Egypt film festival faces cancellation fears after fire breaks out at site

By
AFP

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

The blaze damaged a small part of the main pavilion of El Gouna Film Festival
The blaze "damaged a small part of the main pavilion" of El Gouna Film Festival 

A fire erupted Wednesday at the site of a film festival on Egypt's Red Sea coast, briefly threatening its cancellation before being brought under control, officials said.

The blaze "damaged a small part of the main pavilion" of El Gouna Film Festival just a day before its scheduled opening.

Fifteen people who suffered smoke inhalation were rushed to hospital for treatment, a civil defence force official said.

The brainchild of property mogul Samih Sawiris, one of Africa's richest men, the festival has attracted Hollywood stars including Forest Whitaker and Owen Wilson in previous editions.

"By tomorrow night everything will be ready to go," Sawiris said in a statement, adding that he suspected the fire had been caused by an electrical short circuit.

"We're all still in shock but thankfully we're fine," Ola El-Shafei, one of the festival's organisers, told AFP.

The organisers said in a statement that an investigation would be launched into the cause of the fire.

The fifth edition of the festival is set to run until October 22, boasting a roster of 80 Arab and international films.

More From Entertainment:

Howie Mandel, America's Got Talent judge, rushed to hospital

Howie Mandel, America's Got Talent judge, rushed to hospital
Hollywood union to launch the biggest strike that could bring industry to a halt

Hollywood union to launch the biggest strike that could bring industry to a halt
Rolling Stones cut popular track 'Brown Sugar' from US tour

Rolling Stones cut popular track 'Brown Sugar' from US tour
Angelina Jolie on hunt for a perfect friend amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie on hunt for a perfect friend amid legal battle with Brad Pitt
Victoria Beckham cuts a stylish figure in white wide-legged jumpsuit as she returns to NYC hotel

Victoria Beckham cuts a stylish figure in white wide-legged jumpsuit as she returns to NYC hotel
Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner of Hidden Hills home as she pays $20 million to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner of Hidden Hills home as she pays $20 million to Kanye West
Kendall Jenner sets New York's streets on fire with her walk in polka dot sweater and jeans

Kendall Jenner sets New York's streets on fire with her walk in polka dot sweater and jeans
Adele announces release date of new album

Adele announces release date of new album

Why Prince William had 'Ant-Man' with him during latest royal activity?

Why Prince William had 'Ant-Man' with him during latest royal activity?

Kris Jenner lavishes praise on Khloe Kardashian for her support

Kris Jenner lavishes praise on Khloe Kardashian for her support
Star Trek's William Shatner breaks major record of space travel

Star Trek's William Shatner breaks major record of space travel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join hands with ethical investment firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join hands with ethical investment firm

Latest

view all