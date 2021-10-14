 
Ram Gopal Varma says NCB is making Aryan a 'Super Duper Star'

Ram Gopal Varma says NCB is making Aryan a 'Super Duper Star' 

Indian director Ram Gopal Varma says Aryan's drug charges have already made him a 'super duper star.'

Turning to his Twitter on Wednesday, the director expressed his opinion about the on-going bail plea hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, dubbing the star kid a hit amongst people already.

"All genuine and intelligent fans [email protected] should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR’s son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ..As a @iamsrk ‘s genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB," he wrote.

"I will take a bet that in the coming future Aryan khan will say he learnt about life much more in jail and from NCB than from his own [email protected]," posted Varma in another tweet.

In a similar post, Varma continued, "The @iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality."


