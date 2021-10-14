 
Anushka Sharma wishes her 'goddess' daughter Vamika on Ashtami

Anushka Sharma wishes her 'goddess' daughter Vamika on Ashtami

Indian actor Anushka Sharma is celebrating the Hindu festival of Ashtami with her daughter Vamika.

The star, who has named her daughter after goddess Durga, is sharing a sweet photo with her munchkin during the annual Durga Puja.

"Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami," wrote Anushka alongside a photo of herself cuddling with her little one on Instagram.

The actor's adorable post received love from many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Mouni Roy.

Anushka welcomed Vamika with husband Virat Kohli in January 2021, four years after their marriage in 2017.


