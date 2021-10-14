 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out with Lilibet christening warning

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been called out over their plans for Lilibet’s christening.

Royal biographer and author Ingrid Seward made this claim during a conversation with The Sun.

She started off by addressing Lilibet’s christening claims and claimed that there is a possibility some of Prince Harry’s friends might fly out for the occasion but “I don’t think any members of the immediate Royal Family would have time [to fly over]. Their schedules are organised six months in advance.”

If Lilibet is to be christened in the United States, she will be the first of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren to not receive a royal baptism within the church of England.


