Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep clears Lilibet christening plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal representative has finally spoken out regarding the plans for Lilibet’s christening.



The couple’s representative started off their interview with E News! by first putting to bed, all the current rumours surrounding ‘plans’.

The spokesperson started off by admitting that the Sussexes have not yet finalized any plans for baby Lilibet.

He was also quoted saying, “Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized. and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation.”