Thursday Oct 14 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep clears Lilibet christening plans

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep clears Lilibet christening plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal representative has finally spoken out regarding the plans for Lilibet’s christening.

The couple’s representative started off their interview with E News! by first putting to bed, all the current rumours surrounding ‘plans’.

The spokesperson started off by admitting that the Sussexes have not yet finalized any plans for baby Lilibet.

He was also quoted saying, “Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized. and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation.”

Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ilbilge Hatun actress celebrates wedding anniversary

Prince William sparks public fury over climate crisis comments: 'Go fix Harry first’

Prince William criticises space tourism

BTS Suga's take on the ‘prolonged’ covid-19 isolation: 'Find your silver lining'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out with Lilibet christening warning

Jamie Lee Curtis channels mum's 'Psycho' character at 'Halloween Kills' premiere

Sheryl Underwood took anger management classes on CBS' advice: Sharon Osbourne

Prince Andrew to still be prosecuted after evading Scotland Yard investigations

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari will not crop dog Porsha's ears: 'lover not a fighter'

Khloe Kardashian corrects people for saying daughter True is 'big'

