Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund

Travis frontman Fran Healy was “mauled” by a Dachshund when he tried to rescue from the scene of a car crash.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the singer revealed: “I was driving down my hill and as I rounded a corner there were 3 cars jackknifed and from the middle of the chaos ran a daschund."



The Scottish musician added: “So I jumped out and chased it up the hill. Cars bomb down our hill and it would have been toast. So I tried to pick it up and it mauled the shit out [of] my left hand. I held on, hoping to chuck it into our porch but then I slipped and it bolted off, leaving me pishing blood all over the shop.”

Healy, who now lives in Los Angeles, went on to say that there was “so much blood” as a result of his injury, with his neighbours subsequently calling an ambulance. “I ran into the house and poured alcohol over the wounds,” he wrote, “then I came out but it wasn’t an ambulance… it was a massive fire engine.”



The Travis star Healy continued: “Five Calvin Klein models got out and then I’m telling them about the daschund [sic] and they suggested urgent care… by this time there was about 20 cars waiting to pass, I’m pishing blood.”