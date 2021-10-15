 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Victoria Beckham knew nothing about fashion during early days of her romance with David

Style queen Victoria Beckham left fans in awe as she shared the truth about her fashion sense and style choice on Thursday.

The 47-year-old fashionista has reflected on her style choices over the years and joked about all her and husband David Beckham's infamous matching outfits.

Victoria revealed that she and David Beckham didn't know "anything about fashion" during the early days of their relationship.

Speaking about her most infamous sartorial choices over the years, the fashion designer discussed the many matching outfits she and husband David used to wear.

Victoria Beckham claims she 'knew nothing about fashion' when matching with David, discussing the era when she and husband David Beckham would wear matching outfits.

