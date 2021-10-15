 
Friday Oct 15 2021
Rental vehicle used in Gojra gang-rape seized: police

Friday Oct 15, 2021

A file photo of the Gojra Toll Plaza.
  • Important revelations come to light in Gojra motorway gang-rape case.
  • Police seize rental vehicle used by suspects, establish mobile phone contact between victim and prime suspect.
  • According to the police, a case was registered on October 11 on the complaint of the young woman's aunt.

GOJRA: The rental vehicle used in the suspected gang-rape of an 18-year-old woman on the M4 motorway near Gojra has been seized by the police, Geo News reported, citing police officials, Friday.

As yet unidentified men raped an 18-year-old woman on the M4 motorway in Gojra after luring her on the pretext of offering her a job at a boutique, the police had revealed a day earlier after the prime suspect and another suspect were arrested.

The suspects fled after throwing the young woman at the Faisalabad Interchange.

According to the police, a case was registered on October 11 on the complaint of the young woman's aunt, after which two suspects, including the prime suspect, were arrested.

The police said the rental vehicle used in the gang-rape has been seized.

In an initial statement, the prime suspect had said that the young woman had befriended him over mobile phone 15 days ago, the police said, adding that on the day of the rape, the young woman and her friend had left Faisalabad on his orders.

The Gojra DSP said that geo-forensics showed that there was mobile phone contact between the suspect and victim for 15 days prior to the rape. The law enforcers said that the young woman's pictures were also found on the suspect's phone.

The woman does not have a permanent address, the police said, adding that they were able to place her in Multan, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh using call data records.

She has been called in by the police to give a statement. The Gojra DSP, however, said that the law enforcers have been unable to get in touch with her despite repeated attempts.

In the FIR, the victim's aunt said that her 18-year-old niece received a message on a mobile phone for a job interview in Gojra. She said that when they reached there, the suspects put the young woman into a car and took her with them and raped her on the motorway.

The young woman was given a medical exam, the police had confirmed.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali had taken notice of the gang-rape, asking for a report from the Faisalabad RPO.

The IG said that justice should be ensured for the victim on a priority basis.

On September 9 last year, two men had raped a woman on the motorway in the Gujjarpura area of ​​Lahore.

The men smashed the windscreen of a car parked on the motorway and pulled out the woman and her children, after which they cut the net around the road and took them all to nearby bushes and then raped the woman in front of her children.

Remembering my parents, Liaquat Ali Khan and Begum Ra'ana Liaquat
Government approves Rs1.68 per unit increase in power tariff: sources
Intermediate results 2021: Dozens of BISE Lahore students obtain 100% marks
Snapchat video: FIA arrests Lahore student for brandishing toy pistol in college
COVID-19: Pakistan's active cases drop below 40,000 for first time in fourth wave
Forced conversion only an issue in three Sindh districts: Qadri
250,000 jobs created under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority: PM Imran Khan
Avenfiled reference: NAB's plea against Maryam's new petition rejected
Sindh bans pillion riding on October 15
Petrol price likely to increase from October 16: sources
Synergy between PAF, army makes country's defence impregnable: COAS
Reham Khan loses defamation case to Zulfi Bukhari

