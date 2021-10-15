 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Aryan Drug Case: Star kid speaks to parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri on video call

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Aryan Drug Case: Star kid speaks to parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri on video call
Aryan Drug Case: Star kid speaks to parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri on video call

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke to his son Aryan on Friday after special courts reserved the star kid's bail till October 20.

According to the sources, Aryan Khan made a video call to his parents from the phone provided to him at Arthur Road Jail. 

During the conference call, Aryan told both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, about what has been happening over the days and where he is currently placed.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 over allegations of consuming and procuring drugs  after the department raided a cruise ship party on which the star kid was on boarded. 

More From Showbiz:

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in much-anticipated sequel

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in much-anticipated sequel
Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth's 'Attention' in rare video: Watch

Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth's 'Attention' in rare video: Watch
Mehwish Hayat discloses admiration for Jennifer Lopez

Mehwish Hayat discloses admiration for Jennifer Lopez
Aryan Khan not granted bail, will stay in jail till 'at least' Oct 20

Aryan Khan not granted bail, will stay in jail till 'at least' Oct 20
Peek Into Falak Shabir's baby-sitting session with newborn Alyana: 'I love it'

Peek Into Falak Shabir's baby-sitting session with newborn Alyana: 'I love it'
Yasir Hussain praises Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with anecdote from Ajay Devgn

Yasir Hussain praises Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with anecdote from Ajay Devgn
'Aryan Khan is not a first time consumer': NCB counsel

'Aryan Khan is not a first time consumer': NCB counsel
Kareena Kapoor to star with Prabhas in her next film?

Kareena Kapoor to star with Prabhas in her next film?
Anushka Sharma wishes her 'goddess' daughter Vamika on Ashtami

Anushka Sharma wishes her 'goddess' daughter Vamika on Ashtami
Ram Gopal Varma says NCB is making Aryan a 'Super Duper Star'

Ram Gopal Varma says NCB is making Aryan a 'Super Duper Star'

Salman Khan proves to be a real friend of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan Ordeal

Salman Khan proves to be a real friend of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan Ordeal
Salman Khan re-visits Mannat amid Aryan Khan's ongoing bail plea hearing

Salman Khan re-visits Mannat amid Aryan Khan's ongoing bail plea hearing

Latest

view all