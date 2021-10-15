 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Reuters

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties

By
Reuters

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties
Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties

Cher has sued former Republican U.S. Representative Mary Bono, widow of her late musical partner and ex-husband Sonny Bono, and his estate in Los Angeles federal court for allegedly withholding her share of royalties in Sonny & Cher songs.

Cher asked the court on Wednesday to block the trust that administers Sonny Bono's royalties from terminating her rights from a divorce settlement that granted her half of Sonny & Cher's royalties.

Mary Bono, the trust's sole trustee, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment; neither did Cher's attorney Peter Anderson of Davis Wright Tremaine.

Cher and Sonny Bono began performing together as Sonny & Cher in 1964, married in 1967, and divorced in 1978. The complaint said they had agreed to divide the royalties from songs like "I Got You Babe" and "The Beat Goes On" equally after their divorce.

Under the Copyright Act, authors can cancel transfers of their copyrights and reclaim them after 35 years in some circumstances. The provision has been at the center of recent disputes involving Marvel, its parent company Disney, and Major League Baseball's Philadelphia Phillies.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change

Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change
Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’
Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty

Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty
Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look
Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini dress for outing with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini dress for outing with Travis Barker
Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David

Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David
Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund

Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund
Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career
Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume

Hailey Bieber shares cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume
Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End

Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End
Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia
'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

Latest

view all