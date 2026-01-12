Melissa McCarthy looks 'unrecognizable' at Golden Globes 2026

Melissa McCarthy drops jaws with dazzling look at Golden Globes red-carpet

Melissa McCarthy turned heads at the red-carpet of 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The 55-year-old actor and comedian dazzled in a skin fitted black gown leaving fans impressed with her outstanding body transformation.

Melissa graced the red carpet wearing a stunning black coloured gown which had metal details in the front and on the sleeves. For the hairstyle, she opted for a Jennifer Lopez inspired high ponytail.

Her outfit for the glamorous night was specially designed by Christian Siriano.

Fans have been going crazy over her jaw-dropping look. They could not resist showing their love and appreciation over the incredible weight loss she did.

One of them commented, “Wow. I applaud her weight loss and the continued style evolution this is a very good look on her.”

Meanwhile, another surprised fan wrote, “Best she’s looked!!! That ponytail is snatched. She looks absolutely gorgeous.”

“Holy f*** yes. Best she’s ever looked.”

The Thunder Force star was once a plus sized woman weighing over 75 pounds. But, she really worked hard on herself to lose a great amount of weight.

Melissa opened in an interview that she shifted to healthy lifestyle and focused on incorporating more protein and anti-inflammatory foods.

Her visible weight change was noted during her appearance at the Saturday Night Live.