 
sports
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Reuters

Papua New Guinea’s leap of faith lands T20 World Cup debut

By
Reuters

Friday Oct 15, 2021

A file photo of players from the Papua New Guinea team. Photo: Cricket PNG/ Facebook
A file photo of players from the Papua New Guinea team. Photo: Cricket PNG/ Facebook

Faith has performed an necessary position within the growth of cricket in Papua New Guinea and on October 17 will probably be repaid when the ‘Barramundis’ make their Twenty20 World Cup debut in opposition to Oman in Al Amerat.

The majority of the crew taking the sphere hail from a single village situated on the southern Papuan coast close to the capital, Port Moresby.

Hanuabada, which implies “big village”, has been thought of cricket’s religious residence within the former British protectorate because it was first performed there within the early 1900s.

Related items

“The game was introduced to the villagers by the missionaries. The people fell in love with the sport and embraced it because of the Christian influence,” worldwide umpire Lakani Oala instructed Reuters.

“Cricket would bring neighbouring villages together by playing amongst each other regularly, which created harmony, peace and forged strong friendship,” the 62-year-old eighth-generation Hanuabadan mentioned.

“All cricket matches were opened and ended with prayers [and our] national cricket teams still practise this today.”

Growing the sport has been a problem in Papua New Guinea.

The crew play few fixtures, an issue exacerbated by the pandemic, and Papua New Guinea’s location and status as a harmful journey vacation spot means it’s tough to draw touring sides regardless of the proximity to Australia and New Zealand.

“Unfortunately where we are, geography is not on our side and we lack international exposure and games,” Cricket Papua New Guinea chairperson Helen Macindoe instructed Reuters.

“We’re hoping with the ‘Barras’ making it to the World Cup, there’ll be a little bit more exposure.”

While the world stage is Papua New Guinea’s focus for the subsequent few weeks, the long-term goal is to proceed rising the sport past Hanuabada and the neighbouring coastal areas.

“A couple of years ago we managed to get some funding through Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket and the ICC [International Cricket Council], and we’re building 48 more wickets around the country,” Macindoe mentioned.

PNG are grouped with Oman, Scotland and Bangladesh within the opening spherical and might want to end within the high two if they’re to safe a spot alongside the top-ranked nations within the “Super 12” stage.

The T20 World Cup, operating from October 17 to November 14, was shifted to Oman and the United Arab Emirates from authentic hosts India on account of COVID-19 issues.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: 'Mauka Mauka' returns ahead of Pak- India blockbuster clash

T20 World Cup: 'Mauka Mauka' returns ahead of Pak- India blockbuster clash
T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowling consultant gears up for 'some magic' at mega event

T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowling consultant gears up for 'some magic' at mega event
Happy birthday Babar Azam: Social media shows love for 'batting maestro' as he turns 27

Happy birthday Babar Azam: Social media shows love for 'batting maestro' as he turns 27
T20 World Cup: 'We will try to give our 100%,' says Shaheen Afridi

T20 World Cup: 'We will try to give our 100%,' says Shaheen Afridi
T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh takes jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of tournament

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh takes jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of tournament
T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Ireland overcome Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia serve up a run-fest

T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Ireland overcome Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia serve up a run-fest
PCB suspends cricketer Zeeshan Malik under anti-corruption code

PCB suspends cricketer Zeeshan Malik under anti-corruption code
T20 World Cup update: Pakistan team’s scenario match cancelled, players test negative for COVID-19

T20 World Cup update: Pakistan team’s scenario match cancelled, players test negative for COVID-19
T20 World Cup: Why did BCCI axe Axar Patel from final squad?

T20 World Cup: Why did BCCI axe Axar Patel from final squad?
T20 World Cup: ‘Never underestimate Pakistan’, warns Shahid Afridi

T20 World Cup: ‘Never underestimate Pakistan’, warns Shahid Afridi
Ramiz Raja to meet BCCI, other cricket board chiefs in Dubai today: sources

Ramiz Raja to meet BCCI, other cricket board chiefs in Dubai today: sources
KP successfully defend National T20 Cup title

KP successfully defend National T20 Cup title

Latest

view all