Friday Oct 15 2021
Robin Williams' daughter pleads fans to stop sending her the viral impression of her dad

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Robin Williams’ daughter issues a plea to fans to stop trying to spam her with viral impressions of her father.

Williams’ daughter Zelda shared her thoughts on the matter via a tweet that also referenced just how ‘weird’ it makes her feel.

In her tweet, she started off by admitting that she has in fact seen the video already, and “I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… “

The rest of her tweet included a heartbreaking plea that read, “Please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it.”

While “Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.”

Still, many fans could not wrap their head around Zelda’s request or understand its intentions. Thus one spoke out and added, “Maybe it’s not meant to be cruel or rude. Or promote sadness. A lot of us regular people loved your Dad, for many, many, reasons."

The social media user even signed off by adding, "If that clip stops one person from doing drugs, I say it’s a win/win. Love and light to you.”

Zelda however, quickly replied to the concerned fan and claimed, “I said nothing about cruel or rude. The clip made me uncomfy so I was asking kindly for folks to stop sending it to me over and over."

"Your love for Dad doesn’t mean I have to tolerate being bombarded in silence, and being projected upon can be pretty exhausting some days.”


