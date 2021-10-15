 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson gifts old high school Freedom hype video project

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Dwayne Johnson gifts old high school Freedom hype video project
Dwayne Johnson gifts old high school Freedom hype video project

Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media to show off his epic surprise for the entire football team of his old high school alma mater.

The Rock crafted this entire surprise with one question in mind, “How do you want to be remembered?”

For those unversed, Johnson graduated from Bethlehem’s Freedom High school back in 1990 and wanted to make the homecoming game against Allentown Central Catholic, the best.

Thus, in a video message, he encouraged all the players to work hard and give it they're all. His video message was also posted to the school’s official Twitter page by its Principal, Laurie Sage.

In it he was also quoted saying, “I want to show you how proud I am of you guys, and here’s why I’m proud.”

“I’m proud of the hard work you’ve put in because that’s what it all comes down to — whether you win or lose, succeed or fail, it all comes down to the effort that you put in and the hard work that you commit yourself to. So, I’m proud of you, the consistent hard work that you guys are putting in.”

" … I want you to think about how you want to be remembered on the field, how you want to be remembered throughout the halls of Freedom High School.”


More From Entertainment:

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties
Daniel Craig lends advice to future James Bond

Daniel Craig lends advice to future James Bond
Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change

Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change
Miley Cyrus shares panic attack experience with concert crowd: ‘Need to be honest’

Miley Cyrus shares panic attack experience with concert crowd: ‘Need to be honest’
Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’

Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’
Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’
Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty

Amelia Hamlin teases her ex Scott Disick as she showcases her stunning beauty
Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look

Kendall Jenner amazes fans with fall fashion look
Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini dress for outing with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wows in snake print mini dress for outing with Travis Barker
Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David

Victoria Beckham 'knew nothing about fashion' during early days of her romance with David
Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund

Travis’ Fran Healy reveals he was mauled by a Dachshund
Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

Latest

view all