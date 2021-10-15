Dwayne Johnson gifts old high school Freedom hype video project

Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media to show off his epic surprise for the entire football team of his old high school alma mater.

The Rock crafted this entire surprise with one question in mind, “How do you want to be remembered?”

For those unversed, Johnson graduated from Bethlehem’s Freedom High school back in 1990 and wanted to make the homecoming game against Allentown Central Catholic, the best.

Thus, in a video message, he encouraged all the players to work hard and give it they're all. His video message was also posted to the school’s official Twitter page by its Principal, Laurie Sage.

In it he was also quoted saying, “I want to show you how proud I am of you guys, and here’s why I’m proud.”

“I’m proud of the hard work you’ve put in because that’s what it all comes down to — whether you win or lose, succeed or fail, it all comes down to the effort that you put in and the hard work that you commit yourself to. So, I’m proud of you, the consistent hard work that you guys are putting in.”

" … I want you to think about how you want to be remembered on the field, how you want to be remembered throughout the halls of Freedom High School.”



