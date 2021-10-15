Prince William shares perplexing fears over Prince George’s future

Prince William recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed his growing concerns around Prince George’s potential future.



The heir addressed his fears during the first-ever ceremony of the Earthshot Prize and COP26.

There he told BBC Newscast's Adam Fleming that the future he sees for his son currently is akin to an “absolute disaster.”

He was even quoted saying, "But it shouldn't be that there's a third-generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more.”

"And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, Adam, you know in like 30 years’ time, whatever, still saying the same thing because by then we will be too late."

He also went on to add, "Now I’ve got children as well and speaking to other parents you start to see the world differently.”

"I want the things that I’ve enjoyed - the outdoor life, nature, the environment - I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else’s children.”

"If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future through what we do now. And I think that’s not fair.”