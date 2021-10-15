 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William shares perplexing fears over Prince George’s future

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Prince William recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed his growing concerns around Prince George’s potential future.

The heir addressed his fears during the first-ever ceremony of the Earthshot Prize and COP26.

There he told BBC Newscast's Adam Fleming that the future he sees for his son currently is akin to an “absolute disaster.”

He was even quoted saying, "But it shouldn't be that there's a third-generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more.”

"And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, Adam, you know in like 30 years’ time, whatever, still saying the same thing because by then we will be too late."

He also went on to add, "Now I’ve got children as well and speaking to other parents you start to see the world differently.”

"I want the things that I’ve enjoyed - the outdoor life, nature, the environment - I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else’s children.”

"If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future through what we do now. And I think that’s not fair.”

More From Entertainment:

Gordon Ramsay's wife painfully recalls couple's 2016 miscarriage

Gordon Ramsay's wife painfully recalls couple's 2016 miscarriage

Akcent to spend holidays in Hunza to show the world Pakistan is ‘safe and beautiful’

Akcent to spend holidays in Hunza to show the world Pakistan is ‘safe and beautiful’
Dwayne Johnson gifts old high school Freedom hype video project

Dwayne Johnson gifts old high school Freedom hype video project
Robin Williams’ daughter pleads fans to stop sending her the viral impression of her dad

Robin Williams’ daughter pleads fans to stop sending her the viral impression of her dad
Matthew Mindler mom issues statement after autopsy results come in: report

Matthew Mindler mom issues statement after autopsy results come in: report
Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties
Daniel Craig lends advice to future James Bond

Daniel Craig lends advice to future James Bond
Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change

Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who just talk on climate change
World's tallest woman says it's OK to stand out

World's tallest woman says it's OK to stand out
Miley Cyrus shares panic attack experience with concert crowd: ‘Need to be honest’

Miley Cyrus shares panic attack experience with concert crowd: ‘Need to be honest’
Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’

Drake fawns over Adele’s ‘Easy On You’ MV releases: ‘For my best friend’
Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay unveils official Selena Gomez collaboration MV titled ‘Let Somebody Go’

Latest

view all