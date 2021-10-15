 
‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic celebrates 29th birthday

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic celebrates her 29th birthday

Turkish superstar Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, extended gratitude to her millions of fans for sweet wishes as she celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday.

Esra aka Halime Sultan took to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love.

The Turkish actress also shared a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations.

Esra shared her sweet photos with two minor girls and said “With Fatma and Gulizar. Thank you for all your birthday wishes. Good luck to you” followed by a heart emoji.

On Twitter, Esra also thanked her fans in Turkish which reads: ‘You have made me very happy. I thank you with all my heart. Good luck to you. Glad you're with me” followed by a heart emoticon.

She also retweeted some birthday posts, her fans shared with her. 

