 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

This Malaysian salon has 'Squid Game' nail art customized for all nine episodes

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

This Malaysian salon has Squid Games nail art customized for all nine episodes
This Malaysian salon has 'Squid Games' nail art customized for all nine episodes

Netflix Original South-Korean series Squid Game, has garnered a huge fan base within a month of its release.

The soaring popularity of the show has given it the biggest opening of 111 million viewers in the history of the streaming-giant's viewership. And while companies across the globe are trying to inculcate their marketing strategies in-line with the show, a salon in Malaysia is providing Squid Games inspired manicures to its customers. 

The Maniqure Nail Salon on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, has designed a set of nails for each of the show's nine episodes. The nail art from the show'd first episode, Red Light, Green Light features a giant doll while customers who pick episode two, Hell, are given a pink-ribboned coffin, as reported by Gulf News.

This Malaysian salon has Squid Game nail art customized for all nine episodes

Salon co-owner Lim Pei Xim talked about her intricate art, describing it as rather a challenging task.

"Is it difficult to draw? Yes a little bit because ... it's all 100% hand painting, not printing," she said. "Every fine line we have to stop breathing."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth dons head-to-toe pink during opening session of Welsh Parliament

Queen Elizabeth dons head-to-toe pink during opening session of Welsh Parliament
Director shares sneak peek from 'The Batman' trailer

Director shares sneak peek from 'The Batman' trailer

Adele makes music comeback with new single 'Easy On Me'

Adele makes music comeback with new single 'Easy On Me'
Prince William shares young Prince George's dislike for litterbugs

Prince William shares young Prince George's dislike for litterbugs

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘know zero’ of finance despite banking job: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘know zero’ of finance despite banking job: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘world’s richest personal brand’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘world’s richest personal brand’: report
Prince Harry can flex Lilibet christening struggles with new memoir

Prince Harry can flex Lilibet christening struggles with new memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ethical’ investments bleeding ‘oil and big pharma’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ethical’ investments bleeding ‘oil and big pharma’?
Addison Rae looks for 'new job' after reported TikTok ban

Addison Rae looks for 'new job' after reported TikTok ban
Gordon Ramsay's wife painfully recalls couple's 2016 miscarriage

Gordon Ramsay's wife painfully recalls couple's 2016 miscarriage

J-Hope explains why BTS dance routines include sign language symbols

J-Hope explains why BTS dance routines include sign language symbols
J-Hope highlights how his depression impacts his music

J-Hope highlights how his depression impacts his music

Latest

view all