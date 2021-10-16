 
Saturday Oct 16 2021
Hiba Anjum

Britney Spears reveals intentions to move away: ‘The system here is disgusting’

HAHiba Anjum

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Britney Spears recently made her desire to move away from public since ‘the system here is completely disgusting’.

Spears shed light on it all in an Instagram caption that read, "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!"

She also added, "The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it's creepy !!!!"

"And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy !!!"

She concluded by adding, “I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!"


