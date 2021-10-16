 
entertainment
Selena Gomez details 'immense pressure' to be a 'good role model'

Selena Gomez gets candid about the immense pressure’ she would face when expected to behave like a “good role model” for young girls out in the world.

Gomez addressed it all during her cover story with Women’s Wear Daily’s for Daily’s Beauty Inc.

There she started off by addressing the mounting “immense amount of pressure” she felt to become a role model.

She was also quoted saying, “There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model.”

“And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn't know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time.”

She also went on to say, “It was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized I can't be quiet anymore.”

“I have to just address what needs to be addressed, and that's me reclaiming my story, which is, 'OK, yeah, I was definitely going through a hard time, and this is why, and this is what I deal with.'”

"Ever since I've been open about my own journey, I have people come up to me all the time and tell me about what they've walked through," she told the outlet. "Or just people that have completely grown up with me, or are exactly my age and watched Disney and now are going to be 30."

Before concluding she added, “I love connecting to people. If I have this platform, I might as well use it for something good, because that's what keeps me going.”

