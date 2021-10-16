 
entertainment
Lorde shares the age-old trick to beat stage fright with David Byrne

Lorde details some of her best tricks to combat stage fright during a candid chat with David Byrne.

Lorde shared her Holy Grail secret while chatting with David Byrne for the Rolling Stone Musicians on Musician’s cover.

She started off by admitting that she tapes "little notes to the stage for herself" and still has not overcome her struggle.

Lorde was also quoted saying, "I don't have a good answer for that. It's a real problem that I'm trying to get on top of. I try to write something down."

"I tape little notes to the stage for myself, so I would go over and be able to read something that me from the past is trying to tell me from the future. But it's a real struggle."

Lorde also went on to explain the one way she’s able to ‘snap’ into stage mode and added, "I don't have much of a ritual, that kind of a thing. I keep myself busy. I make some ginger tea."

"I peel the ginger, slice it, put it into a thermos, put boiling water in with some lemon or whatever else, and that'll keep me busy for a good 15, 20 minutes. Keep my mind a little bit away from what I'm about to do."

