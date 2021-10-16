Priyanka Chopra wishes Kareena, Saif on their wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra showered love on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday.



Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012.

The Good Newwz actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with the husband along with a sweet note to wish him on the wedding anniversary.

She wrote “Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world” followed by heart emoticons.

Fans and fellow B-town stars took an opportunity to wish the celebrity couple on their big day.



Kareena’s wedding post also caught attention of the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Priyanka dropped a sweet comment to wish them a very happy anniversary.

She commented “happy anniversary and god bless” followed by a heart emoticon.