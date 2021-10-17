Dwayne Johnson addresses the impact of his ‘audience first’ philosophy

Dwayne Johnson takes to social media to share the impact his ‘audience first’ philosophy has had on his career.



The Rock addressed his philosophy in an Instagram caption that read, “My ‘audience first’ philosophy has always served me well throughout my careers.”

“From wrestling in flea markets for $40bucks per match, to headlining WrestleManias, to the global scale of Hollywood, to my entrepreneurial achievements and industrial ambitions ~ everything I do is always anchored in putting the audience, the consumer and the people first.”

He signed off his note by adding, “Always take care of the people with quality and a great experience.”

Check it out below:







