Sunday Oct 17 2021
Prince Charles gushes over Prince William’s dedication to the climate crisis

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Prince Charles recently weighed in on the dedication Prince William has shown regarding the climate crisis, via the Earthshot Prize Awards.

In celebration of the event which is in partnership with the Royal Foundation, the prince will be handing out awards alongside his wife Kate Middleton.

According to People magazine, Prince Charles gushed over his son’s dedication and drive towards the preservation of the planet.

He was also quoted saying, “I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize.”

He also added, "As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need."

"Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions. In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory.”

