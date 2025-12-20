Lucas Bravo talks about his look in 'Emily in Paris' season 5

'Emily in Paris' season 5 reunites Lily Collins with Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount

Emily in Paris famed Lucas Bravo has spoken about his look in the new season.

Bravo plays the popular Chef Gabriel in the romantic comedy series alongside Lily Collins’ Emily.

At the red-carpet premiere of season 5, the 37-year-old French actor was asked about his new hairstyle and the over all look.

The interviewer from Entertainment Tonight asked Lucas, “You have a glow up this season there’s new hair you look buff. How does it feel that everybody is receiving it so warmly?”

The actor responded saying that he was completely unaware of how the audience reacted to his look as he mostly stays away from social media.

Bravo stated, “I didn’t know if people were receiving it. I’m not online too much but I know that I wanted to give back to the audience what they liked about Gabriel in season one. I don’t know, it’s a show about it’s very aesthetic.”

He continued, “So I wanted to be tan and buff and have a glow and I think it’s what the show is about mostly so yeah I just wanted to give back to the audience.”

Emily in Paris season 5 has reunited the original star cast once again including Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini and many more.