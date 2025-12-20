Jennifer Lawrence reveals surprising royal family fact: ‘always have…’

Jennifer Lawrence belongs in Hollywood royalty but the Oscar-winning actress also has a surprising personal connection to the British royal family.

The 35-year-old actress, and mum of two, has joined Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Renate Reinsve, Jessie Buckley and Amanda Seyfried for the Roundtable interview by The Hollywood Reporter, where they discussed about their latest projects and just as award season is around the corner.

During the discussion, all the panellists at the table were asked if they were experts in anything other than what their movies were based on.

At that, The Hunger Games star took a firm stance on her expertise: “English royal history”

She had said it with a serious face. “I love it, I always have. The Tudors, specifically.”

Before the Mountbatten-Windsor, which is the current surname adopted by late Queen Elizabeth II and her progeny, the British royal family was known as the Tudors.

According to the Palace description, “five sovereigns (six if Lady Jane Grey is included) of the Tudor dynasty are among the most well-known figures in Royal history”. They ruled for “118 eventful years”.

Jennifer, who has been creating buzz for a potential 2026 Academy Award nomination for her performance in, Die My Love, in which she is stars against Robert Pattinson, mentioned during the promos about her knowledge about the royals.

She jokingly admitted to her co-star that she likes getting into fights online. The X-Men actress explained that it started from debates about Kardashians and Real Housewives. It later “got really intense” when she started commenting about the royal family.

“A lot of people just did not know that the Mountbattens, that Queen Elizabeth II [was] married to her first cousin. It just is. That’s just a fact. They are cousins,” she said.

To which, Robert had responded by pointing out that Jennifer was on an “extremely niche part of TikTok”.