Sunday Oct 17 2021
HAHiba Anjum

Ryan Reynolds voices plans for a ‘little sabbatical’: ‘It’s a perfect plan’

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Ryan Reynolds recently took to social media and announced his plans for “a little sabbatical” after wrapping up his shoot for Spirited.

Reynolds announced the news over on Instagram and also captioned it with the words, “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.”

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…”

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

“These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Check it out below:



