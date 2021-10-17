Kourtney Kardashian acted 'bratty' after causing ruckus in commercial flight

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly raised a stink when she was flying commercially from Los Angeles to New York.

According to Page Six, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was flying business class on a flight, caused a ruckus when her boyfriend Travis Barker dropped his phone between their seats as the plane was departing.

As per a passenger, the Poosh founder began "frantically searching" for the phone and demanded "five more minutes" when a flight attendant asked her to return to her seat while the Blink-182 drummer remained seated.

"She got into a bit of a kerfuffle and was quite bratty. She was not nice and was very much acting like a child," they said.

"[The phone] fell underneath one of those crazy reclining chairs in [business class]. She was the one looking for it, and he was not moving. She was in the aisle and was even bending over and using the light from her phone to search for it," the passenger told the outlet.

They eventually retrieved the phone only after the flight attendant spent "the next two hours… dismantling the chair," the source said.

A source close to the reality TV star disagreed with the story and said "it only took five minutes to dismantle!"

"She didn’t ask for five more minutes, and the flight attendant felt so bad for rushing her, she apologized and made an announcement to help them on the flight. The passenger is exaggerating," the source claimed.