Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at great risk for seeing their entire Sussex brand unravel within the US.



Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin made this claim and even went as far as to say that the Sussex’s seem to have "depleted their value" by "spreading themselves around so much.”

Even Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden chimed in to say, "They do seem to be successful. The last job Harry got was at BetterUp, a start-up advising businesses on mental health and wellness.”

"And this week they announced they had a huge new investment in the company. So they seem good at attracting attention to these companies."