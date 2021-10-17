 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk unravelling the entire ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at great risk for seeing their entire Sussex brand unravel within the US.

Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin made this claim and even went as far as to say that the Sussex’s seem to have "depleted their value" by "spreading themselves around so much.”

Even Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden chimed in to say, "They do seem to be successful. The last job Harry got was at BetterUp, a start-up advising businesses on mental health and wellness.”

"And this week they announced they had a huge new investment in the company. So they seem good at attracting attention to these companies."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Netflix's 'Squid Game' estimated to be worth about $900 mln: report

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles out and about in New York City
New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

New video features Madhuri Dixit's 22 years with husband Dr Nene

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shattered over loss of beloved pet dog
Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day
LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

LA officials ask Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant to prove grief in lawsuit

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship

Britney Spears’ aunt bashes Jamie Spears over conservatorship
'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement
Watch: John Cena reprises DC role with 'Peacemaker' trailer

Watch: John Cena reprises DC role with 'Peacemaker' trailer

Latest

view all