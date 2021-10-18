 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles commends William over commitment to environmental advocacy

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

'I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment,' wrote Prince Charles

Prince Charles was all praises for his son Prince William after he debuted the Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to his eldest son for being a true eco-warrior and playing his part in making the world a greener place.

"I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize. As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need,” read the Clarence House social media post.

"Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions.”

“In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory,” the post read further.

“Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to deliver a brighter future for humanity while restoring harmony between Nature, People and Planet," it added.

