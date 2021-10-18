 
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad sees 141 new cases of dengue virus overnight

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

  • Dengue outbreak in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intensifies.
  • Islamabad sees 141 new cases of dengue virus overnight.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 107 new cases of mosquito-borne disease in last 24-hours.

The situation of the dengue outbreak is worsening in Islamabad as 141 new cases were reported from the federal capital overnight, Geo News reported Monday.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 107 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease during the last 24 hours.

Punjab reports 459 new dengue cases

With dengue continuing to wreak havoc in the country, 459 cases were reported in Punjab overnight, out of which 335 were from Lahore, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said Sunday.

Meanwhile, another patient suffering from dengue succumbed to the disease in Rawalpindi on Sunday, taking the dengue death toll to 19 so far.

In a press statement, Baloch said 64 cases were reported from Rawalpindi, eight from Attock, six from Khanewal, and five from Gujrat.

Similarly, four dengue patients were reported in Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Okara, and Sahiwal each, three cases from Hafizabad and Sheikhupura and two from Chakwal.

So far this year, 6,727 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province, while 4,874 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore.

