Monday Oct 18 2021
Jennifer Lopez's former manager predicts she will tie the knot with Ben Affleck

Monday Oct 18, 2021

According to the songstress' ex-manager, she will say her vows to Affleck soon enough

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are painting the town red and serving major couple goals.

According to the songstress' ex-manager, she will say her vows to Affleck soon enough. 

Rob Shuter, who was JLo’s manager from 2003 to 2005 and even penned the couple’s breakup statement, said that it’s the “right time” for the singer, 52, and Ben, 49. 

“Ben was the one that got away. When they broke up his demons were a secret,” Rob told the Daily Mail

“Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and has confronted them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time," he added. 

JLo and Affleck called off their engagement in 2004 due to excessive media attention.

They rekindled their romance in April after 17 years, after JLo parted ways with Alex Rodriguez. 

