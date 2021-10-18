 
Elton John says he is more 'excited' about music than ever

Paris: Elton John might be 74 and struggling with a dodgy hip, but his musical taste remains far cooler than most guys half his age.

While most ageing rockstars are happy to rehash the sounds of their glory days, Sir Elton is more likely to be found in a studio with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X.

Admittedly, many of the collaborations for "The Lockdown Sessions", his new album out Friday, had to happen over Zoom due to the pandemic, but it remains a testament to his omnivorous taste for new sounds.

"If you´re my age and still learning from other musicians, that´s the greatest gift of all," said John.

He was speaking in a press call last month ahead of a hip operation that has forced him to postpone several dates from his long-running farewell tour.

"If you shut your mind off and say you can´t learn anything more... that´s the dead end," he said.

"I´m more excited about music now than I´ve ever been."

