 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew averts strike after reaching tentative deal

By
Reuters

Monday Oct 18, 2021

The union had threatened to strike starting Monday if it was unable to reach an agreement with the AMPTP
The union had threatened to strike starting Monday if it was unable to reach an agreement with the AMPTP

LOS ANGELES: A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said negotiators agreed to a new three-year contract.

“This is a Hollywood ending,” Matthew Loeb, president of the union, said in an emailed statement. “Our members stood firm. They’re tough and united.”

Shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a production backlog that led to crews working up to 14 hours a day to feed programming to streaming services.

The union had threatened to strike starting Monday if it was unable to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

A strike would have shut down film and television production around the United States in the biggest stoppage since the 2007-2008 strike by Hollywood screenwriters. It would have hit a wide range of media companies including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp.

IATSE was seeking to reduce working hours and raise the pay of members who work on shows for streaming platforms, where lower rates were set 10 years ago when online video was in its infancy.

IATSE, in its statement, said the proposed contract addresses those issues, including rest periods, meal breaks, a living wage for those on the bottom of the pay scale, and significant increases in compensation to be paid by new-media companies.

The new labor agreement is subject to approval by IATSE’s membership. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker's kids rejoice after his engagement with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's kids rejoice after his engagement with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ to amass $900 Million net worth: report

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ to amass $900 Million net worth: report
Billy Porter says he the trendsetter for non-binary fashion, as he slams Harry Styles

Billy Porter says he the trendsetter for non-binary fashion, as he slams Harry Styles
‘Squid Game’ creator discusses possible storylines for season 2

‘Squid Game’ creator discusses possible storylines for season 2
Dwayne Johnson shares note of gratitude for response to cover interview

Dwayne Johnson shares note of gratitude for response to cover interview
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen witness street musician performing ‘All of Me’

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen witness street musician performing ‘All of Me’
Dwayne Johnson reveals if he ever ‘forgets’ the celebrity status

Dwayne Johnson reveals if he ever ‘forgets’ the celebrity status
Elton John says he is more ‘excited’ about music than ever

Elton John says he is more ‘excited’ about music than ever
Juliette Lewis speaks out against the darker side of Hollywood

Juliette Lewis speaks out against the darker side of Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez's former manager predicts she will tie the knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's former manager predicts she will tie the knot with Ben Affleck

Latest

view all