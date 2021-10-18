 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker's kids rejoice after his engagement with Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Alabama Barker and Landon Barker could not contain their excitement after the big news

Travis Barker's kids are on cloud nine after he and Kourtney Kardashian announced their engagement to the world.

The Blink-128 drummer's kids, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, could not contain their excitement after the big news.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alabama celebrated her father's engagement to the Poosh founder in an adorable post.

She shared a photo of Kourtney, 41, sporting her engagement ring that Travis gave her, writing, “So happy for you guys,” before adding, “I love [you] both.”

Landon, 18, echoed his sister’s sentiments, writing over a video of the newly engaged couple, “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis] I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”

Earlier today, Kourtney shared a picture with Travis bended on one knee at a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses.

She captioned the photo, “Forever.”

After sparking dating rumours in January 2021, the now-engaged pair later confirmed their romance on Instagram in February. 

More From Entertainment:

Hollywood film-crew averts strike after reaching tentative deal

Hollywood film-crew averts strike after reaching tentative deal
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ to amass $900 Million net worth: report

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ to amass $900 Million net worth: report
Billy Porter says he the trendsetter for non-binary fashion, as he slams Harry Styles

Billy Porter says he the trendsetter for non-binary fashion, as he slams Harry Styles
‘Squid Game’ creator discusses possible storylines for season 2

‘Squid Game’ creator discusses possible storylines for season 2
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen witness street musician performing ‘All of Me’

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen witness street musician performing ‘All of Me’
Dwayne Johnson reveals if he ever ‘forgets’ the celebrity status

Dwayne Johnson reveals if he ever ‘forgets’ the celebrity status
Elton John says he is more ‘excited’ about music than ever

Elton John says he is more ‘excited’ about music than ever
Juliette Lewis speaks out against the darker side of Hollywood

Juliette Lewis speaks out against the darker side of Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez's former manager predicts she will tie the knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's former manager predicts she will tie the knot with Ben Affleck

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal silver lining quarantine brought into their lives

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal silver lining quarantine brought into their lives

Latest

view all