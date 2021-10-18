Travis Barker's kids rejoice after his engagement with Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker and Landon Barker could not contain their excitement after the big news

Travis Barker's kids are on cloud nine after he and Kourtney Kardashian announced their engagement to the world.



The Blink-128 drummer's kids, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, could not contain their excitement after the big news.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alabama celebrated her father's engagement to the Poosh founder in an adorable post.



She shared a photo of Kourtney, 41, sporting her engagement ring that Travis gave her, writing, “So happy for you guys,” before adding, “I love [you] both.”

Landon, 18, echoed his sister’s sentiments, writing over a video of the newly engaged couple, “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis] I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”

Earlier today, Kourtney shared a picture with Travis bended on one knee at a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses.

She captioned the photo, “Forever.”

After sparking dating rumours in January 2021, the now-engaged pair later confirmed their romance on Instagram in February.