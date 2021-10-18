Feroze Khan’s fans get emotional as he shares still from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’

Fans of Pakistani star Feroze Khan got emotional after he posted a still from his blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat.

Feroze turned to Instagram and shared a still from the 37th episode of Khuda Aur Muhabbat with lyrics of Hafeez Jalandhari, leaving fans teary-eyed.

The emotional scene shows Feroze being stabbed by his friend (Dilawar) at the shrine.

He posted the photo with lyrics of Hafeez Jalandhari which reads: “Dekha jo teer kha ky kameen gah ki tarf, apny he doston se mulaqat hogai”.

The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat has smashed several records in the history of Pakistani drama.

Its official soundtrack, crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has also crossed over 150 million views on YouTube.

Feroze and Iqra Aziz essay lead roles in the drama serial.