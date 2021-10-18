Twitter speculates Scott Disick's reaction to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Since news of Kourtney Kardashian’s surprise engagement with Travis Barker broke the internet, many fans wondered what the reaction of a certain someone was.

For those that are familiar, many were speculating that Kourtney's ex Scott Disick was probably not taking the news too well.

While the two exes never tied the knot, they were in a long-term relationship for nine years and had three children together.

At some point the Flip Like Disick star was very close to popping the question as he had already purchased a ring which was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, however the moment never materialised as Kourtney had expressed her reservations.

With their split in 2015, the two went on their separate ways but remained good friends as they co-parent their kids.

However, with Travis in the scene, Scott was not too fond of him as he had allegedly sent a DM to another one of Kourtney’s exes Younes Bendjima criticizing her PDA with Travis.

"I just know Scott Disick punching the air," tweeted YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

"I always thought Kourtney Kardashian was anti marriage. Whole time she was just anti marrying Scott Disick. Yikes!" another user wrote

"Scott Disick looking for a 19-y-o to take to Kourtney and Travis's wedding," a third user commented.

While writer Nasha Smith added: "Lifting Scott Disick up in prayer this evening."