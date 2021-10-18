 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker broke the internet following news of surprise engagement.

However, since it was revealed that the couple is now looking to get married, fans went into frenzy wondering how Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick reacted.

A source told Page Six, that Scott is reportedly not taking the news well and that he is "losing his mind".

"Scott is going crazy," our insider said. "He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark."

While the two exes never tied the knot, they were in a long-term relationship for nine years and had three children together.

At some point the Flip Like Disick star was very close to popping the question as he had already purchased a ring which was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, however the moment never materialised as Kourtney had expressed her reservations.

With their split in 2015, the two went on their separate ways but remained good friends as they co-parent their kids.

However, with Travis in the scene, Scott was not too fond of him as he had allegedly sent a DM to another one of Kourtney’s exes Younes Bendjima criticizing her PDA with Travis.

