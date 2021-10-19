Queen Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year Award'

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has turned down an Oldie of the Year Award, saying "you are only as old as you feel and she doesn’t believe she fits the criteria."



According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, this year’s main Oldie of the Year award went to the French-American actress, dancer and writer Leslie Caron, 90.

"World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, 79, won Oldie Golden Boot of the Year and, among other winners, Delia Smith, 80, was declared Truly Scrumptious Oldie of the Year," he wrote on social media.



The Queen turned 95 on April 2021. Her husband Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April, days before the Queen's birthday.