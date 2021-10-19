 
Sarah Hayland's secret to good health is chocolate

Sarah Hayland has kept health her priority and the way to it is chocolate.

The actress recently partnered up with a vitamin-infused chocolate company as their creative director and co-founder and shared how she has been taking care of her health even while satisfying her sweet tooth.

"I think it's really good for people to not only focus on their physical health, but also their mental health as well," she told PEOPLE ahead of the announcement. 

"And then who doesn't love chocolate? I thought it was a perfect pairing."

"It makes me feel like I'm having dessert...but it's actually helping my body," she said. 

"So that's why I encourage everyone to try."

Meghan Markle accused of 'stalking' Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney, other celebrities

Queen Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year Award'

Queen 'aware of frailty' as she gives up favourite evening alcohol drink

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara raids mother's closet for Eternals premiere

Kanye West steps out wearing odd looking face mask

Adele shares she suffered from 'anxiety attack' amid divorce

Patriotic Chinese-made war movie ahead of 'No Time To Die' at box office

Angelina Jolie talks about new film 'Eternals'

Scott Disick knew Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker was inevitable

Family kept Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker engagement hidden from Scott Disick

Jamie Foxx reveals why he rejects the idea of marriage

Paul McCartney finally reveals woman who inspired Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

