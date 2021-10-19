Sarah Hayland's secret to good health is chocolate

Sarah Hayland has kept health her priority and the way to it is chocolate.

The actress recently partnered up with a vitamin-infused chocolate company as their creative director and co-founder and shared how she has been taking care of her health even while satisfying her sweet tooth.

"I think it's really good for people to not only focus on their physical health, but also their mental health as well," she told PEOPLE ahead of the announcement.

"And then who doesn't love chocolate? I thought it was a perfect pairing."

"It makes me feel like I'm having dessert...but it's actually helping my body," she said.

"So that's why I encourage everyone to try."