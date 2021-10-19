Politicians pay tribute to Pakistan Navy for thwarting Indian aggression

"India may have forgotten that Pakistan Navy is always alert and vigilant," interior minister Sheikh Rasheed says.

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday paid tributes to the Pakistan Navy for thwarting Indian submarine's attempts to enter Pakistani waters.

Bilawal said that by spotting the Indian submarine on time, the Pakistan Navy rendered a great service towards the safety and security of the country.

"We would like to salute the Pakistan Navy for preventing the attempt of the Indian Navy to enter Pakistani waters," Bilawal said, adding that the naval forces have demonstrated their professional expertise in making the plans of the enemy unsuccessful.

"It is very suspicious of the Indian Navy to try to enter the Pakistani waters for the third time," said Bilawal, as he urged the international community to take notice of India's violation of the integrity of Pakistan's territorial waters.

Akin to Bilawal, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif praised the country's naval forces and said: "The Pakistan Navy has demonstrated its professionalism and capability for the protection of the homeland."

"The Pakistan Army, the Air Force and the Navy have always demonstrated professionalism when it comes to saving the country from the aggression of the enemy."

He said that the Pakistani nation pays homage to the professionalism and vigilance of its navy and demanded the government announces accolades and rewards for officers and staff of the armed forces who demonstrated exceptional ability and professional readiness.

Likewise, in a statement, interior minister Rasheed saluted the Pakistan Navy for tracking down the Indian submarine and said that he appreciates the efforts of the forces who once again saved the country from Indian aggression.

"I am always appreciative of the services of the armed forces of this country," Rasheed said, adding that his inspection of the country's submarine "Hamza" this month has further strengthened his confidence in the Pakistan Navy's capability.

"India may have forgotten that Pakistan Navy is always alert and vigilant, the interior minister said. "The world should take notice of India's anti-Pakistan aggression."

Navy thwarts Indian submarine's attempts to enter Pakistani waters

Pakistan Navy, in a demonstration of its professional competence and effective vigilance, once again thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter into Pakistani waters.

The incident took place on October 16, confirmed the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), adding that the Indian naval submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by the PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

"During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan," reads the ISPR's statement.

The military's media wing pointed out that this is the third incident of its kind wherein an Indian submarine has been "prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft".

"The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis the commitment and resolve of the Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the motherland," said the ISPR.