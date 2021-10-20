 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, got into the Halloween spirit on Monday and carved pumpkins together. 

Poking fun at Jenner's carving technique on Twitter, American professional basketball player wrote: "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil."

Jenner retweeted Booker's playful critique and wrote, "I feel personally attacked."

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker, who is not easily impressed, got into the Halloween spirit with his lovebird.

On her Instagram story, Kendall showed off the couple's pumpkin carving station. The setup included their pumpkins, carving tools and various crafting items.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear

Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear
Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34

Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34
Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over
Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next

Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next
Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with exciting role

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with exciting role

Sarah Hayland's secret to good health is chocolate

Sarah Hayland's secret to good health is chocolate
Meghan Markle accused of 'stalking' Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney, other celebrities

Meghan Markle accused of 'stalking' Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney, other celebrities

Queen Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year Award'

Queen Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year Award'
Queen 'aware of frailty' as she gives up favourite evening alcohol drink

Queen 'aware of frailty' as she gives up favourite evening alcohol drink

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara raids mother's closet for Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara raids mother's closet for Eternals premiere
Kanye West steps out wearing odd looking face mask

Kanye West steps out wearing odd looking face mask

Latest

view all