Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, got into the Halloween spirit on Monday and carved pumpkins together.



Poking fun at Jenner's carving technique on Twitter, American professional basketball player wrote: "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil."



Jenner retweeted Booker's playful critique and wrote, "I feel personally attacked."

On her Instagram story, Kendall showed off the couple's pumpkin carving station. The setup included their pumpkins, carving tools and various crafting items.