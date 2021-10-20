 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars isolate after COVID exposure

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars isolate after COVID exposure
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars isolate after COVID exposure 

Cast of Marvel’s latest film, Eternals, after rocking the red carpet cloaked in high-fashion, had to go into isolation right after.

According to a statement put out by Disney, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan and more had to go into isolation after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events,” said the company.

The women were then forced to make their appearances at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event virtual.

Speaking the event, Jolie said: “A lot of times as an actress, you’re that individual strong woman, or you have one sister; you don’t often have this family where you really get to know women and see all the different strengths.”

“Gemma’s grace and elegance and the way she walks through the world. Salma’s motherhood and power, and Lauren’s connection and intelligence. Everybody came as themselves. Maybe there’s something to that, that the characters weren’t as far off [from ourselves],” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Britain's music industry lost one third of its jobs due to the pandemic

Britain's music industry lost one third of its jobs due to the pandemic

Queen Elizabeth. 95, turns down prize celebrating the elderly

Queen Elizabeth. 95, turns down prize celebrating the elderly

Netflix reports booming subscriber growth, courtesy of 'Squid Game'

Netflix reports booming subscriber growth, courtesy of 'Squid Game'
Travis Barker plays blinder by designing Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

Travis Barker plays blinder by designing Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring
Johnny Depp looks dashing as he promotes his new TV series Puffins in Serbia

Johnny Depp looks dashing as he promotes his new TV series Puffins in Serbia
Angelina Jolie turns heads in strapless gown as she hits red carpet premiere for Eternals

Angelina Jolie turns heads in strapless gown as she hits red carpet premiere for Eternals
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit
Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear

Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear
Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34

Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34
Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over
Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next

Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next

Latest

view all