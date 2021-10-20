Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat with actor submitted in court

 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat with co-actor submitted in courts

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted Aryan Khan’s ‘drug related WhatsApp chat’ with a co-actor in court on Wednesday. The chat was submitted right before his bail verdict alleged drug case.

The Asian News International (ANI) has shared on Twitter that NCB has found his WhatsApp chat related to drugs with a debut actor.

“Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB," ANT tweeted.

Amidst the recent development made in the drug case, Khan seems to have come across another complication right before the hearing.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested on October 3rd and is currently in jail. His bail plea was rejected by a Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court today on October 10.

