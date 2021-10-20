 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Sabrina Spellman appears in 'Riverdale' Season 6 Trailer

Sabrina Spellman appears in 'Riverdale' Season 6 Trailer 

The recently launched trailer of Riverdale Season 6 has announced the arrival of Sabrina Spellman -- the witch character of the Archie Comics-- in the series. 

The teaser has also hinted at a possible pregnancy plotline for Archie and Betty Cooper.

Earlier, the series director, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, shared that Kiernan Shipka would play Spellman's character in the upcoming 5-epidose event.

While it was pure speculation initially, the release of the official trailer has confirmed the news. The teaser has unveiled Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a witch who encounters Cheryl Blossom.

The witch was made part of the Blossom family in a spin-off series of the same show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. After airing on Netflix for four seasons, the Spellman plotline has been brought to the forefront of the show.

Fans are excited to find out how the witch will find her way back to the story, as the character had died at the end of the spin-off.

The fantasy-packed drama is slated to launch on November 16, 2021.

