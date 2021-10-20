Mila Kunis confesses her 'biggest parent fail': Read Inside

Mila Kunis is dishing out the advice she gave her daughter Wyatt Isabelle that caught husband Ashton Kutcher off-guard.

The 38-year-old, who recently appeared on Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, shared an anecdote from her conversation with daughter.

"There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter," she begins. "My daughter came back and was like, 'Such and such little kiddo pushed me.' And I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?' And my daughter's like, 'No!'"

Kunis then asked her six-year-old daughter "push her back next time and say no thank you and walk away."



The Friends with Benefits star then recalled "seeing Ashton's face and he's like, 'No!' " she says, mimicking Kutcher shaking his head in disagreement.

Kunis anyway asked her daughter to stand up for herself and considers it a parenting fail.