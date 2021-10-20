 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Mila Kunis confesses her 'biggest parent fail': Read Inside

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Mila Kunis confesses her biggest parent fail: Read Inside
Mila Kunis confesses her 'biggest parent fail': Read Inside

Mila Kunis is dishing out the advice she gave her daughter Wyatt Isabelle that caught husband Ashton Kutcher off-guard.

The 38-year-old, who recently appeared on Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, shared an anecdote from her conversation with daughter.

"There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter," she begins. "My daughter came back and was like, 'Such and such little kiddo pushed me.' And I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?' And my daughter's like, 'No!'"

Kunis then asked her six-year-old daughter "push her back next time and say no thank you and walk away."

The Friends with Benefits star then recalled "seeing Ashton's face and he's like, 'No!' " she says, mimicking Kutcher shaking his head in disagreement.

Kunis anyway asked her daughter to stand up for herself and considers it a parenting fail.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton shows compassion towards drug addicts: 'Addiction is not a choice'

Kate Middleton shows compassion towards drug addicts: 'Addiction is not a choice'
Queen cancel Northern Ireland trip over health concerns

Queen cancel Northern Ireland trip over health concerns
Insider reveals Scott Disick's reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Insider reveals Scott Disick's reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement
Kim Seon-ho publicly apologizes after abortion claims

Kim Seon-ho publicly apologizes after abortion claims
Billie Eilish touches on her first-ever meeting with royals: 'It was amazing'

Billie Eilish touches on her first-ever meeting with royals: 'It was amazing'
Disney delays release of several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film

Disney delays release of several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film
Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest

Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest
Salma Hayek reveals she and Chloé Zhao had a ‘serious fight’ over ‘Eternals’ script

Salma Hayek reveals she and Chloé Zhao had a ‘serious fight’ over ‘Eternals’ script

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros

Latest

view all