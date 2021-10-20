 
Gwyneth Paltrow explains the life advice she gives her kids: ‘Live your truth’

Gwyneth Paltrow recently highlighted some of the life lessons she often shares with her children.

The star weighed in on it all during her candid interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She started off by giving fans a peek into her personal dynamics with her kids, 15-year-old son Moses and 17-year-old daughter Apple and later went on to say that she often reminds her kids to "Stay really close to your own truth.”

“I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth.”

“Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white-knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself."

Before concluding she admitted, "I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something, you know, feels right and to act from that place.”

